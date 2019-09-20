Seagirl uses ordeal as inspiration

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AS the old adage says, when life serves you lemons make lemonade.

House music songstress, Novuyo Seagirl, has used her ordeal during the ZITF Shutdown show in April as inspiration for a track titled, ‘‘Money in my Purse’’.

Novuyo Seagirl was booed and pelted while performing and as a parting shot told the multitudes to support their own and even though they were booing her, “I got money in my F* purse.”

A video of the rant went viral.

It was not a great night as a precast wall collapsed on Novuyo Seagirl before her performance.

Novuyo Seagirl said after her rant on stage, people suggested that she produces a song.

“It was inspired by what happened to me at the ZITF shut down show. After having a chat with my publishing team MGIZ (My Guy IN Zim ), they suggested that it was a great idea to actually do a song using that title, Money in my Purse,” said Novuyo Seagirl. She said in no time she started working on the song that she performed at Umcimbi Wabantu.

“Without hesitation we started working on the project. I also remember DJ Smith from ZiFM Stereo coming to me with the same suggestion as well the very next day after the incident.

“I’m glad I listened to these people and went on to work on the project. I’m happy to say it’s now available on all digital stores,” said Novuyo Seagirl.

She thanked producers Shuza Drums and those who helped her on the track.

“I’d like to thank people like Vusa Mkhaya, Archie Mhone and Sisasenkosi who are all members of MIGZ. They helped a lot. Money in my purse was produced by Shuza Drums, a local producer who is now based in South Africa but he is from Mpopoma,” said Novuyo Seagirl. Last year Novuyo Seagirl won the Best Female and Best House Musician at the Skyz Metro FM Music awards. This year she won the best house song for her track AEIOU at the inaugural Star FM Music awards.

She also bagged the Song of the Year accolade and Outstanding Female artiste award at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards.