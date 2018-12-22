Seagirl, Zinjaziyamluma top 2018 Skyz metro FM awards

Novuyo Seagirl and Zinjaziyamluma were the biggest winners at The Skyz Metro FM Music Awards held in Bulawayo last night with two awards each.

The awards ceremony held at the Large City Hall celebrated the city’s music talent with Sandra’s Lizwile featuring Professor taking the big one- Song of the year.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Afro Soul- Bekezela Ft Ntando (Amanzi)

Best Gospel- Minister Lindani (Ngiyabonga)

Best House- Lance Hebron ft Novuyo Seagirl (aeiou)

Best Metro Urban- Msiz’kay (Inkomo zamalobolo)

Best Hip Hop- Cal_vin (Banjalo abantu)

Best Urban Fire- Chipman (Ngiphupha ngingu landlord)

Best Break out- Indlamuva (Expiry date)

Best Music Journalist- Sindiso Dube (Fokus Magazine/Newsday)

Best Male- Zinjaziyamluma

Best Female- Novuyo Seagirl Novuyo Dube

Best Tshibilika- Clement Magwaza (Asoyami)

Best Maskandi- Zinjaziyamluma (Ebunandini)

Best Imbube- Indonsakusa (Phalamende)

Song of the year – Sandra Ndebele (Lizwile)

Outstanding contribution to music- Joe Maseko