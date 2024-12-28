. . . Sean Williams’ glorious 154: A veteran’s showcase

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

IN a monumental Boxing Day Test match, Zimbabwean cricket saw history being made as the Chevrons scored their highest ever Test innings of 586 runs.

Sean Williams, a veteran of Zimbabwe cricket, delivered an outstanding performance, worthy of the occasion at Queens Sports Club.

Facing a boisterous crowd and the weight of history on his shoulders, Williams produced a masterful century.

The veteran all-rounder has been a significant figure in Zimbabwean cricket for over a decade.

He captivated the nation with a scintillating innings, culminating in a career-best 154 runs on the second day of the Test match.

This innings cemented his place among the pantheon of Zimbabwean cricketing greats.

At 38, Williams finds himself playing alongside an exciting crop of young talents in the Chevrons team. He believes that the current generation of players must stick to the tried and tested principles and methods that have worked in the past to achieve success. Williams has taken on the mantle of mentor for the upcoming players, providing invaluable guidance and support.

“Basically, Craig, myself, and Raza have been around for a very long time. Some of these guys are new on the block, and for me, as a senior, it’s like going back to Grade One.

“It’s actually really refreshing as a senior player to revisit all of those things we used to do in team meetings — taking notes, analysing, checking videos.

These are some of the things we encourage the youngsters to do, and the coaching staff is backing us on this. It’s amazing that something like that came up because not so long ago, I found notes from 2008 in my house. So, it works, and we will continue to do that,” said Williams.

In his 11-year Test career, Williams has played just 16 matches, with an impressive average of 41. For him, preparing for matches doesn’t start at international level; it’s something the youngsters need to develop from the domestic franchise level upwards.

“In the longer format, it’s about intent. I think having that intent is crucial. But it doesn’t start at Test level, it starts at franchise level, where I try to create my own pressure so that I can play the way I’m going to play at international level. I would do something at franchise level, putting myself under pressure, so I’m constantly training hard. From there, match situations become easier because you’ve already experienced the pressure you created yourself, and you grow from that,” he said.

Over the past few weeks, the veteran campaigner has witnessed both the worst and the best of Zimbabwean cricket. The Chevrons lost back-to-back white-ball series to Pakistan and Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe’s batting in the white-ball games left much to be desired.

They, however, managed to turn their fortunes around in the ongoing Test series, with Williams crediting the coaches and the instructions given during team meetings leading up to the match. Another highlight for him has been watching youngsters, such as Dion Myers and Brian Bennett, showing the kind of intent required to succeed.

“The message from the coaches has been clear; have well-defined plans. You go into training, attend a meeting, and be absolutely clear on what you need to do. Keep the good ball out and score off the bad ball – that’s the intent. Every bowler bowls a bad ball, and you have to put it away. You need to be brave enough to put it away. The youngsters are starting to show that, and I’m very happy to see that, as is the coaching staff. The intent one batter shows allows others to score. He ends up benefiting from that intent, and that’s what we want for the team.”

The all-rounder has amassed 1 109 Test runs in 11 matches, including five centuries and three half-centuries. In the first innings against Afghanistan, Williams played a composed knock, which included 10 fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 88.5.

His innings was characterised by smart running between the wickets and taking singles. For Williams, his batting approach is a way of showing the youngsters that they can play freely and express themselves.

“I just want to show the kids that bravery is okay. You can do it. That’s all I want to do. I’m playing with them, and if I can lead by example – not just by words – I think the kids will grow from that really fast. They will start doing similar things, both off the field and on it, and that for me is the best I can do as a senior player, while also maintaining discipline and professionalism,” he said.

Williams’ century on day one came three years after his last, which, coincidentally, was also against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi in 2021.

It was his third century against Afghanistan. He now shares the joint fourth-most Test centuries for Zimbabwe with Hamilton Masakadza, trailing only Andy Flower (12), Brendan Taylor (6), and Grant Flower (6).

Williams’ performance in the Boxing Day Test will forever be etched in Zimbabwean cricketing history. He has shown that he still has the skills and determination to perform at the highest level, and his contribution in guiding the next generation of players will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the future of Zimbabwean cricket. — @brandon_malvin