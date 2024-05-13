Sean Williams retires from T20Is

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

VETERAN all rounder Sean Williams has retired from T20I cricket following the completion of Zimbabwe’s tour of Bangladesh.

With Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) yet to confirm the news, an impeccable source confirmed to Zimpapers Sports that “it is done.”

Considered as one of the finest players to ever don the Chevrons jersey, Williams boasts of one of the longest T20I careers in world cricket, dating back from 2006.

He will continue playing ODIs and Tests.

In his illustrious career, the 37 year all rounder played 81 T20Is for the Chevrons, scoring 1 691 runs at an average of 23,48 and a high score of 66 runs.

He has 11 half centuries under his name.

With his leg spin, Williams took 48 wickets in 81 matches (73 innings) with best figures of 3/15. He had an average of 28,62 and an economy rate of 6,93.

Williams, a master of the reverse sweep will be remembered as one of Zimbabwe’s greatest 20-over cricket players.

More to follow…

