Search begins for Miss Rural Zim, Mr Urban Zim

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

Modelling guru and mental health activist Sipho Mazibuko continues to uplift up-and-coming models as she is set to host Miss Rural Zimbabwe whose entry will be free to all registered voters.

Through the Strides Models Zimbabwe and Mental Voices Trust organisations that are behind the pageant, calls have been made to invite applicants for this year’s edition.

The pageant which was last held in 2021 is strictly for young people between the ages of 18-25 who have a strong rural background and share a wide range of rural life experiences. Once found, provincial finals are set to be held across the country.

According to Mazibuko, aspiring models from Matabeleland North and South rural areas, excluding those from growth points, will be the first to audition and they have been urged to apply before the end of this month. Application dates for models from other provinces are yet to be unveiled.

“To enter the pageant, those from Matabeleland North and South rural areas need to contact this number +263 773 548 098. It’s key to note that those from growth points are not allowed to enter,” Mazibuko said.

The veteran modelling instructor has called on the services of licence holders from the 10 provinces who will assist her in coordinating the event and scouting for models. These are Khaya Kanye (Bulawayo), Faith Moyo (Matabeleland South), Dudu Phakathi (Matabeleland North), Wilbert Rukato (Mashonaland West), Gaudencia Belanger (Manicaland), Mavis Koslek (Midlands), Connie Moyo (Harare). Reigning Miss Rural Zimbabwe Nyasha Phiri is the licence holder for Masvingo.

Mazibuko said the contestants’ dresses, hairstyles and the winners’ crowns will be made locally as they want the event to celebrate the country’s diverse cultures.

In the past, the pageant has been used to promote government-related projects and this year’s edition is aiming at encouraging voter registration and education among young people as well as promoting mental health awareness.

“Entry to the event will be free provided that attendants produce a Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) registration certificate and a Zanu-PF membership card. We’ll also be having ZEC officials on the ground assisting with registration and providing voter education,” she said.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)

The finale which will be staged in partnership with Ingutsheni Central Hospital through the Mental Voices Trust will feature up-and-coming artistes who will perform alongside established artists.

Ingutsheni Central Hospital

“We’re looking forward to having a lineup of South African artists and plans are underway to invite them to be part of this year’s edition,” said Mazibuko.

Since its establishment, Miss Rural has equipped many young people with entrepreneurial skills through the organisation’s partnership with different sponsors. In 2021, the government commended the pageant for its promotion of the tourism sector and the representation of all Zimbabwean rural provinces in the beauty competition.

Last year’s pageant was shelved as Mazibuko felt they needed to go back to the drawing board and plan adequately so as to make the pageant bigger. If all goes according to plan, the national finals will be held at the end of May at a venue yet to be identified.

The pageant is registered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe under Sipho Mazibuko, a veteran model instructor who is a bipolar survivor, hence the motivation to promote mental health awareness.

National-Arts-Council-of-Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Strides Models Zimbabwe is also calling for models from urban provinces to apply for Miss and Mr Urban Zimbabwe, a pageant that will also be held this year.