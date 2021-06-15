Search for 2021 Miss Zimbabwe Grand begins

Breaking News
Miss Zimbabwe Grand president Farai Zembeni

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

THE search for Miss Zimbabwe Grand participants has begun with auditions being conducted online.

The pageant which is in its fourth edition will be held under the theme “Power, purpose, impact” later in the year.

Miss Zimbabwe Grand president, Farai Zembeni said the auditions which will be held virtually will close at the end of next month.

“On Monday, we opened entries with interested models being encouraged to submit their details through our website or WhatsApp platform. Submission of entries closes on the 30th of July and we’ll have our semi-finals. From there, we’ll have another round of interviews from which we’ll come up with our finalists.

“The show is slated for later this year,” said Zembeni.

Miss Zimbabwe Grand is an organisation that seeks to create a safe space for the girl child in the modelling industry and also give them a voice. The pageant also seeks to identify models who have talent, but don’t have resources with the aim being to produce world-class models that can go on and showcase their talents on international stages. The reigning Queen is Kimberley Mayoyo from Masvingo. – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

