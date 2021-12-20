Search for the next Benjani begins

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER an end to his glittering football career that took him to South Africa, France and England, former Warriors’ hitman and captain Benjani Mwaruwari returned to his roots on a mission to unearth youngsters that will follow in his footsteps.

The former Manchester City star launched the Benjani Community Youth League at a glitzy ceremony in his hometown of Bulawayo on Friday evening, with a promise to change the face of football development in the city.

The event was attended by some of the finest footballers to grace the local premiership and civic leaders.

Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni, senior officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, national teams’ general manager Wellington Mpandare and suspended Zifa vice-president Gift Banda were among the guests in attendance.

The Benjani Youth League immediately attracted corporate appeal with Adachi International pouring in US$50 000 towards the project. Financial services provider Mukuru also partnered with the league.

Mwaruwari, who was fondly known as Undertaker during his playing days for his forceful ruthlessness in front of goal, said his vision is to transform the lives of youths in Bulawayo.

His community youth league is designed to transform and prepare young footballers for higher level football in which they can make successful careers.

“I remember my youthful days playing in the streets of Magwegwe. The Benjani Community Youth League is designed to prepare our young footballers for the highest level in football. Away from the field of play, we are empowering passioned football followers and communities with technical youth coaching, development skills and knowledge,” said Mwaruwari in his keynote speech at the launch.

He said great footballers are moulded by sound football administration and he hoped that his initiative would churn out great professional players and astute administrators to help the local game.

“These are the building blocks of moral regeneration. We are fighting against an escalation of drug addiction, alcohol abuse and crime,” said Mwaruwari.

He promised that players from his youth league will all have unfettered access to established international networks, exchange programmes, football tours and scouts from teams from the world’s top leagues.

“We are creating a conducive environment where youngsters can reach their true potential. Let us make Zimbabwe football great,” Mwaruwari said.