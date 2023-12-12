Seasonal anthrax outbreak hits Sadc

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has been named as one of the five top countries to record seasonal outbreaks of anthrax after a total of 1 166 suspected cases were reported according to the World Health Organization.

So far 20 deaths have been reported this year from Kenya, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Anthrax usually affects livestock like cattle, sheep and goats as well as wild herbivores. Humans can be infected if they are exposed to animals or contaminated animal products.

When anthrax spores are ingested from contaminated animal products, inhaled, or enter the body through skin abrasions or cuts, they can germinate, multiply and produce toxins.

“A total of 1 166 suspected cases had been reported while 37 cases had been confirmed by laboratory tests. Five countries have seasonal outbreaks every year, but Zambia has experienced its worst since 2011 and Malawi reported its first human case this year. Uganda had reported 13 deaths,” said WHO.

“The outbreaks in all five countries were “likely being driven by multiple factors, including climatic shocks, food insecurity, low-risk perception and exposure to the disease through handling the meat of infected animals.”