Sebastien Haller diagnosed with testicular tumour after leaving Dortmund training camp

Sebastien Haller has left Borussia Dortmund’s pre-season training camp in Switzerland and has been diagnosed with a testicular tumour.

The 28-year-old, who joined the German outfit earlier this summer, complained of feeling unwell during training on Monday. After a number of examinations, a tumour was discovered. Haller will now spend the next few days in a ‘specialised medical facility’ where he will undergo further tests.

Reacting to the news, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Borussia Dortmund’s official site : “This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and to all of us. The entire BVB family wishes Sebastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

The club have stated that they will update fans on Haller in consultation with the player. Haller was expected to make his debut for Dortmund after joining the club from Ajax in a £26.3million deal earlier this summer.

The Ivory Coast international has rebuilt his career over the past 18 months in Holland following a difficult spell at West Ham, where Haller failed to live up to expectations after joining the Hammers for a club-record fee.

During his brief stint in Amsterdam, Haller plundered 47 goals in 66 games to fire the Dutch giants to back-to-back Eredivisie titles under the guidance of Manchester United’s new boss, Erik ten Hag.

The former Hammers man also made a major impact in the Champions League for Ajax. He netted four times on his debut in the competition in the Dutch side’s resounding 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon and became the first player in history to score in seven consecutive Champions League matches.

Haller was inundated with messages of support from fans former teammates onn social media after the devastating news broke late on Monday night.

One of the first people to reach out to Haller was his former West Ham teammate Declan Rice, who wished the striker well in his recovery. Rice tweeted: Thoughts are with you my brother! Praying you have a speedy recovery @HallerSeb.” -Mirror