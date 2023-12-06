Second Bokola Festival on this weekend

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

THE second edition of the Bokola Festival will be held at Moto Republik in Harare this Saturday.

The event serves as a platform for marginalised voices that are often ignored by mainstream media, providing a space for their stories and perspectives to be heard, amplified and celebrated.

The films screened are produced by Accountability Lab Zimbabwe (ALZ) in association with Magamba Network and are by the year’s film fellows.

The 2023 AFZ Film Fellowship Fellows are Rungamai Tavirai (Social Worker, Scriptwriter), Bulawayo Arts Award two-time nominee in the Outstanding Ndebele Literary Work category Zibusiso Condry Mabonisa (Script Writer, Award Winning Novelist), Luke Ballantyne (Actor, singer, teacher, advocate for change), and Gender-based violence activist from Bulawayo Easy Sibanda (Advocate). Taurai Masikamba (Journalist, Documentary producer, Videographer, Editor), Mysteries of Matopo documentary producer Methembe T. Mhlanga (Actress, screenplay writer, director), Nobesuthu A Nyathi (Student), Jabulani Mudzvova (Director, Writer, Cinematographer) and Sindisiwe Masuku (Filmmaker, Designer) complete the list.

Entertainment will be provided by DJ Tapiwa, DJ Rori, Voice2Rep artistes and Eden Lang.

ALZ Film Fellowship project officer Dexter Fundire said everything is in place to host the event.

“The second edition of the Bokola Film Festival is finally here, louder and better and we want the audience to add their voice. Running under the theme #SeeSpeakAct, the festival came about as a platform for the film fellows to tell the stories of their communities to a wider audience in the hope of finding a solution to the problems of their community.

“The day will be dedicated to some amazing film screenings, critical conversations, and a glimpse into the inspiring possibilities ahead as we continue to positively impact the country,” said Fundire.

The ALZ Film Fellowship is an annual fellowship for young filmmakers in Zimbabwe interested in social justice and accountability issues. The fellowship recognises the challenge of access to equipment, training and mentorship among aspiring Zimbabwean filmmakers which impedes their ability to produce quality films that can be utilised in spotlighting social justice and accountability issues encountered in their local and national communities.

Bokola is defined as “To see, behold, grasp, view deeply” and is a slang term used by youth in Zimbabwe during the Covid-19 period, especially as a hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

