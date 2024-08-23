Second edition of Shorts and Slay event on tomorrow

Sipepisiwe Moyo,[email protected]

The popular “Shorts and Slay” event is returning for its second edition at the Hub Leisure’s Parkview Pub and Grill. Scheduled for Saturday, the event will run from 11am until late, catering to both adults and children with a variety of activities and entertainment.

For the kids, there will be an array of exciting activities, including horse riding, quad biking, a jumping castle, trampoline, and a swimming pool, among others. Musical performances will be headlined by Ramsey K and the Big Ray Band, alongside the Groove Band.

The event will be hosted by Empire the MC and XXX Sauce, with several DJs set to keep the crowd entertained throughout the day. Among the DJs taking turns on the decks are DJ Prince Eskhosini, Smash Keys, Inno Endless, Sweeto, and DJ Offswag.

Tawanda Talent Muchechete, the event’s manager, announced that the day will also feature a fashion show, with prizes awarded to the best-dressed attendees.

“Shorts and Slay is an event to showcase fashion, and we have prizes for the best-dressed participants. There are many activities lined up for kids, including quads, a jumping castle, a trampoline, an inflatable swimming pool, and a pool table. We’ll also have bands and DJs playing throughout the day,” he said.