Second edition of @thewine-brary on this weekend

IF you missed the first edition of @thewine-brary, you do not have to worry much as they are holding the second edition at Parkview Bar and Grill in Bulawayo on Friday.

Barbs, the founder and CEO of Bold Dialogue said the event is all about creating a platform for creatives to interact.

“@thewine-brary was curated to be a safe space for creatives to come together, have conversations on emotional and mental health issues, as well as perform and showcase their talents, entertain, and celebrate each other,” Barbs said.

The inaugural edition which was held two weeks back had performances from different poets such as SoxThePoet, Thandoe and Thaluso Da Poet.

This one will feature musicians Reilo Viekk, Gugue Ibhubesikazi and Simz Masuku.

The event is expected to start as 6pm. – @TashaMutsiba.