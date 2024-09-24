Second phase of drought relief grain distribution underway

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT has started rolling out the second phase of grain distribution to vulnerable and food insecure households around the country with all necessary steps being taken to ensure all Zimbabweans are food secure, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

In an interview during his recent visit to Beitbridge, VP Mohadi said the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy will be rolled out up to the first quarter of next year.

By the end of June this year, the Government had distributed a cumulative 51 415.02 tonnes to food-insecure households.

Under the distribution carried out so far, Manicaland has received 7 780,64 tonnes, Mashonaland Central 5 891,09 tonnes, Mashonaland East 5 207,06 tonnes, Mashonaland West 6 078.,17 tonnes, Masvingo 10 243,25 tonnes, Matabeleland North 3 215,13 tonnes, Matabeleland South 4 803,48 tonnes and the Midlands 7 845,30 tonnes.

VP Mohadi said although the country had been affected by the effects of the El Nino-induced droughts, the Government was working on ensuring that no one dies of hunger.

“Things are not looking good for livestock and people as a result of the drought situation, and as a Government we saw it fit that people must get food relief, especially the food insecure and vulnerable,” he said.

“Let me assure you that no one will die of hunger in Zimbabwe under our Government led by President Mnangagwa. We have enough grain to distribute. “So, for now, we are done with the first tranche, we have three months’ tranches. Now we are rolling out the second tranche. We will give people food up to March next year.”

For livestock survival, VP Mohadi said the Government was aware of the situation on the ground, which includes bad pastures hence it was distributing fodder from the silage in Kwekwe to Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

He added that now that people were harvesting wheat, the stover was being processed into hay bales to support livestock feeding.

To address water challenges, VP Mohadi said more boreholes were being drilled under the Presidential Boreholes Scheme with support from the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).

“We learn every day and we are taking all necessary steps to ensure there is food security everywhere in Zimbabwe,” he said.

“On road rehabilitation, we are now re-tendering the Beitbridge to Victoria Falls after realising that the previous contractor failed to fully carry out the job.

“So, we hope to see civil works begin as soon as we get a competent contractor. We aim to attend to all the trunk roads in the country to address challenges relating to transport and logistics.”

Matabeleland South’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, said it was encouraging to get assurance from the Vice President about the ongoing drought mitigation measures.

She said the province had been badly affected by drought and that the coming in of RIDA and ZINWA to drill more boreholes had helped improve the acute water shortages.

Dr Ndlovu said efforts were already underway to create business centres across the seven districts where livestock will be fed, vaccinated and cared for to minimise poverty deaths linked to drought.

“We are pleased to get assurance from the Vice President that there will be a second phase to help those households, which are food insecure with grain,” she said.

“Already, we are receiving stock feed from Kwekwe, which has gone a long way in addressing the food situation for our livestock,” said the minister.