Second Republic delivers homes

A Public Works team putting final touches to the venue where President Mnangagwa will commission houses (inset) built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programmme.

Thupeyo Muleya and Mashudu Netsianda, Chronicle Reporters

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today commission staff houses for civil servants in Beitbridge as Government under the Second Republic walks the talk on providing modern houses that meet the country’s goal of becoming an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

The President recently launched the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP) which seeks to address the housing and social amenities backlog and redress the issue of illegal settlements.

Under ZNHSP, the country aims to build 225 000 housing units by 2025 with construction, which will have a ripple effect on other sectors of the economy such as the manufacturing industry, already underway.

During his visit to the border town, President Mnangagwa will also assess progress on projects being implemented by the Second Republic under the Beitbridge Redevelopment Programme (BRP).

Treasury has this year released $597 million for the completion of several housing units under BRP to ease perennial accommodation woes for Government workers deployed to the border town.

The project is being rolled out as part of the National Economic Development Priority Programme (NEDPP) initiated in 2006.

Government requires at least US$6,2 million to complete the outstanding civil works on the massive housing project.

Some of the major infrastructure development projects under the BRP include the construction of a modern truck inn, shopping complex, a five-star hotel (completed), an aerodrome, and the upgrading of the current border post at a cost of US$300 million to meet world-class standards.

Government and its partners under the Zimborders Consortium have committed nearly US$300 million to upgrade Beitbridge Border Post under a 17-and-a-half-year Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) concession.

Matabeleland South’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abednico Ncube said all was set for the President’s visit.

He said people in the province were impressed by the ongoing infrastructure development projects being rolled out in the border town by Government under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa.

“We have covered a lot of ground in terms of preparations for the visit to our province by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa and his visit has ignited a lot of excitement among the local community members,” said the Minister.

“The implementation of Government projects has in the past been hindered by various sector performance inadequacies, but we have adopted a new approach and culture of doing business”.

Minister Ncube said they were optimistic that by the end of next year the face of Beitbridge would have undergone a massive transformation in line with Vision 2030.

He said the President will also address a rally at Dulivhadzimu Stadium. President Mnangagwa is also expected to have a feel of the new freight terminal at the border post which was recently opened to commercial traffic under the first phase of the ongoing Beitbridge border upgrade.

Zimborders is currently seized with civil works under the second and third phases which include the construction of terminals for buses and light vehicles set to be completed between May and November next year.

“We are grateful for the leadership we are getting and the level of transformation that is going on in Beitbridge and the other six districts in Matabeleland South, where dams, irrigation, roads, and other infrastructure projects are in full swing,” said Minister Ncube.

Beitbridge residents, yesterday hailed the President for his commitment and push for even development countrywide.

“As youths, we are excited with the trajectory the President and his team have taken in addressing deficiencies in all development sectors. We are looking forward to hearing more from him on how best we can partake in matters of national development in the country,” said Mr Sean Naboth Chingono.

Ms Sarudzai Moyo said the commissioning of the housing units for Government workers will go a long way in boosting morale had addressing some of the challenges we are facing.

Another Resident, Ms Rebeca Ndou said they were excited with the rate at which the border town is being transformed by Government.

“The level of infrastructure development in our town, especially on the border, water infrastructure, housing, and roads is impressive and has helped create opportunities for local residents,” said Mr Phefumula Sibanda.