Second Republic fights workplace inequality for women

President Mnangagwa holds a certificate with Noster Margaret during the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo yesterday. Looking on is the Zanu-PF second secretary Kembo Mohadi (left) next to Ms Margaret is Concord Young Women in Business Zimbabwe Global president Ms Nyasha Manyengavana

Mashudu Netsianda, Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has implored women to fully take advantage of the information technology value chain as Government on its part is committed to eliminate inequalities in the workplace as well as provide equal economic opportunities.

Government has intensified the drive to create a digital economy through improved access to ICTs in the quest to engender socio-economic transformation.

Improving access to ICTs is one of the key pillars of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which is key to attaining an upper middle-income society by 2030.

According to the International Data Corporation, global investment in digital transformation will reach US$2,8 trillion in 2025, which is more than half of all the spending on information and communication technology.

Speaking during the inaugural national Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation ceremony at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) exhibition centre in Bulawayo yesterday, President Mnangagwa said women should take full advantage of the new opportunities provided by ICT to redefine and revolutionalise the way they live and work.

“ICT skills enhance and open many opportunities and these include networking of services and applications, e-commerce, trade in goods and services, the establishment of e-government, strengthening national security as well as enhancing regional integration, especially now given that Zimbabwe is a member of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he said.

“In this regard, women must take full advantage of the new opportunities provided by ICT. On its part, Government is determined to remove disparities in labour force participation, provide economic opportunities, as well as enhance ICT access and use by young women.”

Drawing lessons from the new normal brought about by Covid-19, which reconfigured the way people live and work, President Mnangagwa urged women to take advantage of the ever-greater number of well-paid, stimulating, and impactful roles which are opening up across all sectors of the economy.

“As our society becomes increasingly more digitalised, it is my expectation that young women who choose careers in ICT will be able to influence change and ensure that what is being developed reflects the interests and challenges faced by girls and women,” he said.

The President said his administration is in the process of implementing policies and programmes to enable more women access to, use of, and ability to influence, as well as contribute to, create, and benefit from ICT.

“As highlighted during my launch of the National ICT Policy in March 2018, the implementation of an ICT-led economy is mainly aimed at economic transformation, growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, innovation and partnerships,” he said.

“In this regard, our mainstream communication technologies have put us in a strategic position which allows the nation to move with other nations in fulfilling the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals as well as African Union Agenda 2063.”

President Mnangagwa said Government is also prioritising the use of ICTs through investments and support in hardware and software.

“Equally, ICT education, research and development, the expansion of innovation and information centres as well as ICT governance and the training of Government officials in ICT usage remain high on our national agenda,” he said.

The President urged organisations such as Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT, in collaboration with institutions of higher and tertiary education, to strengthen their curriculum and content with regard to information communication technology.

“This includes increasing the mentorship of women in business and offering more intermediate and advanced level courses in such fields as software development, IT service management, website design, hardware as well as mobile application development, among others,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is also enhancing access to ICT at both primary and secondary levels through theory ad practical lessons as well as the provision of the requisite teaching and learning materials.

He implored the private sector to also play its part in complementing Government efforts by investing in research and development in ICTs, including partnering with talented young boys and girls innovation hubs and industrial parks at institutions of higher learning.

The establishment of innovation hubs at the country’s state universities is set to propel Zimbabwe’s modernisation and industrialisation through the local production of goods and services.

“It is my expectation that the adoption and proper utilisation of ICT solutions will lead to increased production of goods and services as well as enhancing the ease of doing business,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said through a plethora of initiatives meant to attain gender equality, equity and empowerment, the Second Republic has injected capital into the Women’s Empowerment Back to enable women access to capital.

The President challenged those engaging in small-scale businesses to adopt ICT-driven business models as well as spruce up their websites to make them more interactive, responsive and reflective of the country’s development trajectory.

“Zimbabwe is open for business and no one and no place will be left behind. Going forward, my Government stands ready to welcome more proposals to strengthen our national gender-responsive strategies and approaches to innovation, technology, and digital education,” he said.

“This will no doubt go a long way towards enhancing the participation of women and girls in the mainstream economy.”

The President commended Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT for enhancing the participation of women in ICT and bringing women and girls into the digital and technology space.

“It is my hope that this training will go a long way towards complementing Government’s efforts to ensure that women fully take advantage of the information technology value chain. This way, women will be able to overcome social, economic, and physical constraints through digital work,” he said.

More than 7 000 young women, including the disabled and church groups, graduated during the Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT graduation ceremony held under the theme “Women Inclusion and Participation in Achieving Vision 2030.”

The Concord Young Women in Business Global ICT is an empowerment group that seeks to capacitate young women with ICT skills to enhance their businesses in order to occupy online spaces.

Zanu-PF Vice-President Cde Kembo Mohadi and Cabinet Ministers including Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and ICT, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere attended the event.

Others who were present were the Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube.