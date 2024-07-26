Second Republic gives hope to Midlands homeseekers

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

THE Second Republic has made significant strides in addressing the country’s housing challenges, demonstrating a commitment to providing affordable and decent housing for citizens.

Through various initiatives and partnerships, Government has increased housing delivery, bringing hope and relief to many families in need of shelter.

Under the Second Republic, the country has witnessed a notable transformation in housing delivery, with the Government prioritising affordable housing and implementing policies to increase access to decent shelter.

There are leading housing developers complementing the Government in housing delivery, including Sheasham Investments, Drawcard, Zimbuild and River Valley Properties, which have assisted thousands of people acquired properties.

During a tour of the projects undertaken by Sheasham land developers, it was revealed that the investment company has significantly contributed to addressing the housing backlog in Gweru, successfully delivering serviced land that meets Government standards.

Mr Anthony Siziba (26) said he managed to get a serviced residential stand where he constructed his house.

“I am thrilled that at the age of 26, I have managed to find a legitimate place to construct my house. The developer has put in place the necessary infrastructure like roads and sewer to pave the way for us to start the necessary developments,” he said.

Ms Victoria Ncube a nurse, said she was happy to be retiring and owning a house.

“I am happy to have finally acquired a plot at my age, just as I’m approaching retirement. After being swindled by previous schemes that left me with financial losses and nothing to show for it, I’m relieved that I now have a tangible asset to my name,” she said.

“Now, I can confidently look forward to retirement, knowing that I can put my golden years to good use and enjoy the fruits of my labour.”

Sheasham Investments’ managing director, Mr Clever Mandaza, said he is driven by the Second Republic’s “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo” philosophy. He said his company will support the country’s developmental trajectory.

“We are proud to play a small part in ensuring that we contribute to the President’s thrust of ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo’ philosophy. We are proud to say we are spreading our wings across the country,” he said.

“We also help in the construction of roads. It gives us great pleasure to be part of this development.” Housing delivery is one of the 14 national priorities under the National Development Strategy (NDS1), and the key result for the housing thematic area is the delivery of decent, affordable and quality settlements in urban and rural areas.

The country’s national housing backlog stands at about 1,2 million and housing delivery is one of the key NDS1 pillars. The housing delivery pillar within the NDS1 is expected to deliver 220 000 housing units by 2025 and over 470 000 homes by 2030 through collective efforts from stakeholders and all parties involved in human settlements delivery to reduce the estimated 1,5 million housing backlog.

To reduce the national backlog, the Government, private sector, and individuals are working together to roll out construction projects, which also entails the provision of on-site developments such as roads, water and sewer reticulation services at existing projects.