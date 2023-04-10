Second Republic guarantees freedom of worship

President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulates Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi after he commissioned the Mbungo Dam during their annual Easter Passover Festival at Mbungo Estates in Bikita, Masvingo province, yesterday while Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga and other senior officials look on. (Picture by Believe Nyakudjara)

Zvamaida Murwira in Bikita

Government will maintain co-operation with churches for the economic, political and social development of the country anchored on promotion of peace, harmony and love, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said the relationship between the State and the Church remains solid as the Second Republic is determined to entrench freedom of worship as enshrined in the Constitution.

The Head of State and Government said this yesterday at Zion Christian Church Mbungo Estate, Bikita, in Masvingo Province, where he was addressing thousands of congregants gathered for the church’s annual Easter Passover festival.

Led by Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, the church wound up its week-long Easter festival by inviting President Mnangagwa to commission a dam they constructed and a clinic before addressing them during a colourful ceremony characterised by scintillating entertainment displays.

“The relationship between the State and the churches remains solid as we value freedom of worship,” said President Mnangagwa.

“We assure you that you are free to exercise your right to religion. As the Second Republic, we guarantee freedom of religion.

“We need that co-operation between the Church and the State. Church people are patriotic about their country. They do hard and honest work, they love their country.”

President Mnangagwa said it was pleasing to note that the Church was equally preaching about peace, thus complementing the Government’s efforts to have a peaceful and prosperous country.

“For there to be development, we want peace, love and harmony. If all that is in place, there will be development.

“So if churches such as ZCC, preach about peace, we will be happy as Government,” he said.

It was pleasing, said President Mnangagwa, to note that at least 15 countries were represented at the festival.

Turning to the forthcoming election, President Mnangagwa concurred with what Bishop Mutendi had earlier on said that Easter commemoration was a revolution reminiscent to the liberation struggle, which ought to be preserved and defended.

He commended ZCC for complementing Government’s education system through construction of 18 schools, both primary and secondary schools, which include Mutendi High School.

“They now need a university; we are ready to support them by providing them with land. The land is there,” said President Mnangagwa.

He commended the church for the various agricultural activities at its estate saying they have enhanced the country’s food security.

President Mnangagwa said an additional piece of land would be sought for the church so that they realise their full potential, which dovetails with the Government’s agricultural transformation.

Earlier on President Mnangagwa commissioned a dam that was constructed by ZCC for providing potable water during conferences and irrigate agricultural projects at the church.

Government also pledged to support the clinic through provision of some of its requirements, said President Mnangagwa.

During his address, President Mnangagwa quoted biblical scriptures to drive his point home.

Bishop Mutendi said the death of Jesus on the cross to save humanity was reminiscent of the sacrifice made when men and women waged the liberation war to free themselves from colonialism.

A person who desires to be voted for, said Bishop Mutendi, must justify why they deserve a vote.

“There is no salvation without shedding blood. You need to consider the sacrifice that was done,” said Bishop Mutendi.

VP Chiwenga commended both President Mnangagwa and Bishop Mutenda for providing guidance in their speeches.

He appealed for peace as the nation approaches this year’s harmonised elections.

“We are now going for elections and they have to be peaceful because the God of peace is leading us. Zimbabwe guarantees freedom of worship because the highest office is God-fearing,” said VP Chiwenga.