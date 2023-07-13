Second Republic has prioritised areas of critical development

Patrick Chitumba – [email protected]

THE Second Republic deserves praise for prioritising critical infrastructure development projects and food security as key economic transformation vehicles in line with Vision 2030, political analysts have said.

As Zimbabwe remains on course to achieving its target of becoming an upper-middle-income economy in the next seven years, political analyst and researcher, Mr Gibson Nyikadzino, says President Mnangagwa and Zanu- PF should be given another term in office to ensure continued development.

Since coming into power in 2017, President Mnangagwa has reformed the country’s doing business environment and ushered in devolution-focused projects that seek to foster inclusive development while ensuring ‘no one and no place is left behind’.

Huge strides have been made in boosting food security, growing mining sector investments and earnings, re-industrialisation and human capital development among others. From about US$2,5 billion in annual mineral sector earnings in 2017, the mining sector has in the last five years grown towards meeting the US$12 billion milestone by the end of this year.

“The Second Republic has prioritised fundamental areas of critical development in terms of infrastructure and food security, which are essential for economic transformation in line with Vision 2030,” said Mr Nyikadzino in an interview.

“Regarding maize stocks, the Government is leading the way by showing citizens that everything grows from the land and that without utilising land productively, people can never be economically independent and self-sustaining.”

He also commended Zimbabweans and the private sector for embracing positive signalling by the Government while also playing their part to buttress national development.

“Contributors to this remarkable achievement are beneficiaries of the land reform and small-scale farmers supported by the Presidential Inputs Scheme under Intwasa/ Pfumvudza,” said Mr Nyikadzino.

Another analyst, Dr Augustine Tirivangani, said food self-sufficiency was an important marker and indicator of people-centred governance. He said this has been the hallmark of the Second Republic’s leadership.

“This is not the only area that the Second Republic has scored a first. There are several infrastructural projects that have been completed and a lot underway so far,” he said.

“Instructive of all is the Beitbridge-Border modernisation project, the new Parliament building, Lake Gwayi-Shangani, several mining projects and the stabilisation of the fuel sector.This has been made possible by the prevailing peace an tranqulity.”

Dr Tirivangani said President Mnangagwa and his team have worked hard to achieve the above development milestones within a short space of time.–@pchitumba1