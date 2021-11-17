Second Republic leaving no stone unturned in developing Zimbabwe – President

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE Second Republic is leaving no stone unturned in its drive to develop Zimbabwe and will ensure that communities benefit from the developmental projects, President Mnangagwa has said.

The thrust is also in line with the rural industrialisation initiative being spearheaded by Government.

Addressing a bumper crowd at Dulivhadzimu stadium in Beitbridge on Wednesday, the head of state said some of the notable key projects include the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Mat North and Tuli Manyange Dam in Matabeleland South.

“We are leaving on stone unturned in our development agenda. We want to transform areas such as Gwayi-Shangani and Tuli-Manyange dams into greenbelts so that communities benefit,” said President Mnangagwa.

He visited the border town today to commission 28 staff houses for civil servants and assess progress on the US$300 million Beitbridge mordernisation programme.