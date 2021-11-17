Breaking News
Bulawayo to go without water for 72 hours

Bulawayo to go without water for 72 hours

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Second Republic leaving no stone unturned in developing Zimbabwe – President

17 Nov, 2021 - 16:11 0 Views
0 Comments
Second Republic leaving no stone unturned in developing Zimbabwe – President President Mnangagwa waving to a crowd at Dulibadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge.

The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

THE Second Republic is leaving no stone unturned in its drive to develop Zimbabwe and will ensure that communities benefit from the developmental projects, President Mnangagwa has said.

The thrust is also in line with the rural industrialisation initiative being spearheaded by Government.

Addressing a bumper crowd at Dulivhadzimu stadium in Beitbridge on Wednesday, the  head of state said some of the notable key projects  include the Gwayi-Shangani Dam in Mat North and Tuli Manyange Dam in Matabeleland South.

“We are leaving on stone unturned in our development agenda. We want to transform areas such as Gwayi-Shangani and Tuli-Manyange dams into greenbelts so that communities benefit,” said President Mnangagwa.

He visited the border town today to commission 28 staff houses for civil servants and assess progress on the US$300 million Beitbridge mordernisation programme.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting