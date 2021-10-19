Second Republic makes major strides in reviving NRZ

The National Railways of Zimbabwe is expectd to take delivery of new locomotives, coaches and wagons before year end

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE Second Republic is making major strides in reviving the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), with the parastatal expectd to take delivery of new locomotives, coaches and wagons before year end, board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said on Sunday.

Speaking at the commemoration of the Southern African Railway Association safety week in Gweru, Adv Dinha said NRZ was on a major recovery path.

He said there was an increase in accidents at railroad crossings due to an increase in rail traffic, including in areas motorists had long forgotten about train movement.

“The new Government led by President Mnangagwa is doing a tremendous job in turning around our railway transport system. Recently we witnessed the introduction of Zupco trains to cushion commuters and the response has been overwhelming from members of the public,” Adv Dinha said.

The commuter rail transport launched in Harare will soon be rolled out to other cities.

“We launched the Zupco trains in Harare and soon we will be introducing this in Bulawayo and here in Gweru as we look to revamp our railway transport system,” he said.

Adv Dinha revealed that the NRZ had virtually collapsed before the birth of the Second Republic and was in full recovery mode, which has helped them clear salary arrears dating back to 2009.

“We have cleared salary arrears and restructured the top management. Our appeal, however, is for the Government to waiver the parastatal from paying some statutory remittances like Zimra for it to grow and get back on its feet.

“My message to motorists is that beware, there is an increase in rail movement under the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa as we forge ahead towards attaining Vision 2030. There is a need for our motorists to observe all road traffic rules if we are to reduce accidents,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development Mike Madiro said the Government was committed to turning around the fortunes of NRZ.

He, however, bemoaned rampant vandalism of railway infrastructure by thieves and artisanal miners.

“The vandalism activities include illegal mining undern railway lines. We urge all our people to guard against vandalism of such services,” he said.

Meanwhile, NRZ traffic superintendent Mrs Nyembesi Mureri said they recorded 16 accidents at railroad crossings last year across the country and this year they’d recorded 15 accidents.

“We have also recorded over five incidences of suicide with people throwing themselves in front of moving trains. We have also recorded cases whereby people walk along railway lines with earphones listening to music,” said Mrs Mureri.

The Railway Transport Safety Week ran under the theme “Zero Compromise, Zero accident, Zero harm.’’