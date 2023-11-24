Second Republic paves way for Vision 2030

Lex Hove, Correspondent

As we approach the end of 2023, Zimbabwe finds itself on a transformative journey under the Second Republic, led by President Mnangagwa. The commitment to achieving Vision 2030, aiming to elevate Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy, has been at the forefront of the Government’s agenda.

As we reflect on the year’s progress, it is evident that strategic planning and decisive actions are propelling the nation towards these ambitious goals.

The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) outlines key national priorities that serve as pillars for achieving the overarching Vision 2030. These priorities include economic growth and stability, food security, governance, value chain development, structural transformation, human capital development, environmental protection, climate resilience, natural resource management, and housing delivery.

The comprehensive nature of these priorities reflects a holistic approach to nation-building, addressing both immediate concerns and long-term sustainability.

One of the significant achievements of the Second Republic is the commendation received from election observers regarding the professionalism of the Zimbabwe Republic Police during the August 2023 harmonised elections.

This recognition underscores the Government’s dedication to maintaining peace and order, creating a stable environment crucial for economic growth.

The upcoming ZWL$44 trillion budget, to be presented by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion, signifies the next phase of the Government reform programme, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The focus on infrastructure development, particularly in water, roads, energy, and rail, reflects a commitment to creating a robust foundation for economic expansion. Rail infrastructure, in particular, plays a vital role in facilitating the import and export of goods and services, essential for achieving positive economic growth by 2030.

Zimbabwe’s entry into the International Energy Forum (IEF) is a testament to the nation’s global engagement in energy discussions. President Mnangagwa’s participation opens doors for collaboration in lithium, gas, iron, and steel, providing an opportunity to contribute significantly to global energy markets.

In the healthcare sector, the Government’s investment in advanced radiotherapy machines for cancer treatment showcases a commitment to improving public health.

The allocation of funds for the repair of existing machines demonstrates a proactive approach to ensuring the sustainability of healthcare infrastructure.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in Zimbabwe today. This has initiated specialised care including ongoing chemotherapy drug supplies and access to diagnostic and therapeutic equipment.

In a significant leap towards sustainable development, Zimbabwe has achieved a milestone by successfully installing solar-powered boreholes at 10 health facilities across the country.

This strategic initiative not only guarantees a consistent provision of safe and clean water, but also exemplifies the nation’s commitment to embracing renewable energy solutions for crucial sectors.

Access to clean water is fundamental to public health, and the deployment of solar-powered boreholes addresses this critical need in a sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

By harnessing the power of the sun to pump water, these boreholes offer a reliable source of clean water, ensuring the well-being of communities and enhancing the operational capacity of healthcare facilities.

The positive impact of this initiative is already evident in the progress of hospital projects in Chivhu and Victoria Falls. As of the latest updates, hospitals in Chivhu are nearing completion, with an impressive 98 percent of the project accomplished. Similarly, Victoria Falls is following closely at 97 percent completion, while reaching 80 percent completion for the related health facilities.

The integration of solar power into these health facilities not only contributes to environmental sustainability, but also addresses the long-standing challenge of unreliable access to electricity, especially in remote areas.

The solar-powered boreholes serve as a testament to the Second Republic’s dedication to providing essential services and infrastructure, even in regions that were traditionally unde-rserved.

The decision to invest in solar solutions aligns with a broader global shift towards renewable energy sources. By choosing sustainable practices, Zimbabwe is not only mitigating the environmental impact, but is also establishing itself as a forward-thinking nation committed to meeting the needs of its citizens, while preserving natural resources for future generations.

The successful implementation of solar-powered boreholes underscores the Government’s commitment to the health sector, recognising that access to clean water is pivotal for disease prevention and overall well-being.

Furthermore, as the world faces the challenges posed by climate change, Zimbabwe’s adoption of solar solutions demonstrates a proactive stance in mitigating environmental impact and building a resilient healthcare infrastructure.

Beyond the immediate health benefits, the progress in Chivhu and Victoria Falls is a testament to the efficiency and reliability of solar technology. By achieving such high completion rates, the Government showcases its capability to execute complex projects, ensuring that healthcare facilities are equipped to provide quality services to the communities they serve.

As Zimbabwe continues to make strides in healthcare infrastructure, the success of these solar-powered boreholes serves as a model for sustainable development. The integration of renewable energy not only addresses the immediate needs of the health sector, but also sets the stage for a more resilient and eco-friendly approach to infrastructure development across various sectors.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority’s initiative to connect three million rural households to solar-energy home kits and grid connections aligns with the Government’s inclusive development agenda. The emphasis on decentralisation to empower communities, especially in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, and parts of Manicaland, addresses historical disparities in access to electricity.

Economically, Zimbabwe has achieved impressive growth rates of 8,5 percent, 6,5 percent, and 6,2 percent in 2021, 2022, and the first quarter of 2023, respectively, surpassing the average annual NDS1 growth target of five percent.

This growth reflects the effectiveness of the Government’s economic policies and strategic planning.

In agriculture, climate-proofing strategies, such as holing, adopted by farmers in Mashonaland West Province, showcase resilience in the face of climate challenges.

The success of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa farmers, producing an average of 2,3 tonnes of maize per hectare compared to the national average of 1,5 tonnes, underscores the importance of innovative approaches in ensuring food security.

As we navigate the path to Vision 2030, Zimbabwe’s Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa’s leadership, continues to make strides towards economic prosperity, social development, and global engagement.