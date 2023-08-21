Second Republic transforms Zimbabwe

The new Parliament building in Mt Hampden

Harare Bureau

THE Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa hit the ground running from November 24, 2017, embarking on massive developments covering dam construction, roads, clinics, schools, airports and border posts. Government also made huge investments in the agriculture sector, resulting in record-breaking wheat and maize yields.

The following is a list of some of the achievements of the Second Republic;

1. Over 7 000 high impact projects were embarked upon and completed in the infrastructure sector, capital development, innovation, devolution and decentralisation. Some of them include the Muchekeranwa Dam in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

Â Â Modernisation of ports of entry to world class standards. Beitbridge Border Post has been upgraded and cross-border buses and haulage trucks no longer spend a lot of time to clear at the border where they used to spend between two and four days.

Â Â Grew the mining sector from US$2,7 billion in 2017 to a nearly US$6 billion industry by last year. The Government targets to achieve US$12 billion in the mining by year-end.

Â The mining sector has grown from being a US$2 billion sector to US$8 billion by last year. The Government had set a target of transforming the agriculture sector into an US$8,2 billion industry by 2025.

Â E-passports now easily accessible across the country: It also takes fewer days now to wait for a passport compared to the past.

Â Opening of innovation hubs at tertiary institutions to enhance Education 5.0. The innovation hubs are churning out innovative solutions that are addressing market challenges. More companies are also being established across the country, creating more employment opportunities for youths.

Â The new state-of-the-art Parliament Building has been constructed in Mt Hampden.

Story continues on www.chronicle.co.zw

Â Airports upgrade and expansion. A state-of-the-art high tech Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport has been completed and opened to the public.

Â Constructed the much-anticipated Lake Gwayi Shangani, which has been on the cards since 1912. The lake will turn Matabeleland into a greenbelt and eliminate water shortages in Bulawayo.

Â The Government established the Integrated Social Protection Management System to strengthen the countryâ€™s social protection initiatives

Â Introduced harmonised cash transfers as a safety net, assisting 55 000 vulnerable households

Â Established the Zimbabwe Womenâ€™s Microfinance Bank to empower women. Thousands of women have obtained loans to start their businesses

Established the Empowerbank to support young people with loans to set up own businesses. Over 7 000 youths have so far obtained loans

Â Tackling the domestic and external debt and arrears clearance through a process being championed by African Development Bank president Dr Akinwumi Adesina with former Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano being the High-Level Facilitator.

Â Protecting the girl child through reform of Marriages Act.

Â Water systems rehabilitated across the country with thousands of boreholes drilled so far and others repaired. A target of 35 000 boreholes has been set across the country.

Â Construction of thousands of low-cost houses and flats for civil servants is underway across the country. Many houses have been completed already

Â Improved biodiversity through community awareness and training programmes.

Â Improved compliance through implementation of the International Accounting Standards (IPAS)

Â Gender-based violence call-centre established to benefit victims and survivors of GBV. The centre is linked with the Police Victim Friendly Unit and provides counselling services as required.

Â Central Registry Building in Harare was completed and now operational, offering better services.

Â The Presidential Title Deeds Programme has been launched, giving title to many homeowners who were duped into buying State land by opposition councillors.Â

Â Construction of a state-of-the-art Quinary hospital. On completion, the hospital is expected to offer the highest specialised care and train specialist health personnel.

Â Brought economic stability through introduction of gold coins.

Â Increased productivity in agriculture through deliberate policies such as irrigation development. For the first time in many years, Zimbabwe is now food self-sufficient for the past three years.Â

Â Achieved the highest tobacco output in decades after achieving 294 million kg this season.

Â Rehabilitated thousands of kilometres of roads across the country. Of note is the Harare-Beitbridge highway which is almost complete, with 450km now open to the public.

Â Over 35 dams across the country have been built and/rehabilitated

Â Deployed modern agricultural equipment as part of the mechanisation programme, resulting in high yields

Â Launched the Presidential Goat Scheme which has transformed the lives of thousands of people across all provinces.

Â Introduced the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept, which has seen maize productivity levels increasing by over 280 percent to a national average of 1,4 tonnes per hectare from 0,5 tonnes per hectareÂ

Â Increased power generation. The Government invested in the expansion of Hwange Power Station, adding Units 7 and 8, both of which have added 300MW each. Load shedding has been eliminated across the country

Â Fuel shortages which have been affecting the country since 1999, have been dealt with decisively.

Â Revived key industries like CSC, Zisco and Shamva Mine, among others.

Â Attracted investment for what will become Africaâ€™s largest steel plant. Dinson is setting up a US$1 billion plant in Manhize, Mvuma. A new town is also being set up there

Â Increased national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by US$10 billion since 2018.

Â Achieved Zimbabweâ€™s first trade surplus since 2000.

Â Commissioned fire-fighting trucks which are expected to increase the fleet for local authorities to make them prepared for disasters.

Â Procured Air ambulances to improve the countryâ€™s health emergency services.

Â Revamped the countryâ€™s foreign policy, and now advances economic diplomacy. Zimbabwe now has cordial relations with many countries including the United Kingdom as a result of the engagement and re-engagement drive

Â Addressed the ease of doing business reforms, and set up the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency. ZIDA has reduced the number of days it takes to approve new businesses from 30 to seven, helping to increase investment.

Â Improving quality of education even during the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 1 000 primary and secondary schools were established to help reduce the distance walked by learners to school.

Â Commissioned a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) centre at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. This is set to improve the countryâ€™s primary health care delivery.

Â Opened up the airwaves with the licencing of 14 community radio stations and eight campus radio stations for the achievement of broadcasting diversity and plurality.

Â Increased the capacity of local manufacturers, resulting in locally produced goods taking up 85 percent of supermarket shelves, up from 37 percent in 2017.

Â Set up of lithium processing plants in Bikita, Kamativi, Goromonzi and other areas.

Â Resumption of Open Heart Surgeries at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals. Patients no longer need to travel to India and other countries to access the lifesaving operations.

Â Decentralised the justice system, which has seen a new magistratesâ€™ courts being opened in Epworth bringing justice closer to the people. More courts are expected to be opened closer to the people.

Â Irrigation schemes rehabilitation and establishment. These include the Siyalima Scheme in Guruve, which has improved the lives of communities.

Â Construction of Pembi Bridge in Mvurwi that has helped communities move freely from one point to the other.

Â Reopened Eureka Gold Mine in Guruve and has increased to gold output.

Â Marovanyati Dam construction. One of the biggest dam constructions, which has changed the lives of people in Buhera and surrounding communities.

Â Establishment of Verify Engineering in Manicaland, under the Education 5.0 model, which is now producing medical and industrial oxygen, acetylene gas and liquid nitrogen. The company is now exporting the oxygenÂ

Â Under the innovation hub programme, the construction of the Simon Mazorodze Medical School was completed as well the construction and equipping of the Midlands State University, National Pathology Research and Diagnostics Centre.

Â Implementation of the mechanisation programme in the agriculture sector, which has ensured the countryâ€™s food self-sufficiency.

Â Introduced several programmes to improve livestock production in Zimbabwe, such as the Presidential Tick-Grease Scheme.Â

Â Introduction of fisheries in communities to improve nutrition and livelihoods.

Â Establishment of the first Orthopaedic hospital in Bulawayo.

Â Establishment of more State universities to ensure that each province has a tertiary institution.

Â Launch of the countryâ€™s first satellite, ZimSat-1, into space. Zimbabwe will derive benefits such as enhancement of mineral exploration and mapping of human settlements through the earth observation and data transmission satellite. The satellite will also provide data analysis and prediction of weather patterns and droughts as well disaster monitoring, while it will be also possible to execute other assignments such as assessment of water quality and soil fertility.

Â Establishment of gold buying centres, which have helped to plug suspected smuggling of the precious mineral out of the country.

Â Security of tenure for farmers. Highly securitised A2 permits are now being issued in place of offer letters. Farmers are no longer expected to apply for 99-year leases, instead, the annual production and productivity returns now form the basis for assessment and issuance of 99-year leases.

Â Construction of the Karanda Bridge to improve connectivity in the area.

Â Karoi-Binga Road construction

Â Development of Kanyemba

Â Construction of the key Rwenya Bridge which connects Mashonaland East with Manicaland provinces

Â Construction of the Mushandirapamwe-Hwedza Road

Â Granting hero status to Reverend Ndabaningi Sithole and Cde James Chikerema, who had been shunned by the First Republic

Â Mbudzi Interchange construction

Â Creation of the Political Actors Dialogue platform after the 2018 elections

Â Revamping the public transport sector through acquisition of new buses

Â Restoration of abandoned chieftainships