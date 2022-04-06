Secure your properties before going away for Easter, independence holiday

SECURITY services company, Safeguard Security, has urged homeowners to ensure their properties are secure before traveling during the coming Easter and Independence holidays.

Chief executive officer, Mr Andrew Mallon, said alarm systems should be tested and armed while electric fences should be clear of any vegetation or debris that might cause false alarms.

He also urged homeowners to start booking for temporary security guards or security systems before the holiday came.

“We have seen a rise in robberies and housebreaking. Burglars often take advantage of holiday periods to target homes where families have gone away on holiday,” he said.

“Try not to let outsiders see that you are going away. Leave your keys with a trusted relative or neighbour. Make sure your alarm has been tested and is switched on.”

Mr Mallon stressed the importance of being security conscious at all times, warning against leaving valuables near windows or where they could be seen.

He urged ladies to ensure they always had their handbags all the time and not place them where they could easily be grabbed.

“The same applies to cell phones. Nobody should place a wallet in a back pocket or any other place where it could easily be taken,” said Mr Mallon.

Zimbabwe has recently been experiencing an increase in cases of armed robberies and carjackings as criminals target locals who keep large amounts of United States dollars, which have become the main medium of trade, unlike in neighbouring countries which use their local currencies, whose values are lesser than the greenback.

-New Ziana