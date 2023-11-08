Security companies must adjust to crime trends – Police

Online Writer

SECURITY companies should review their operations as armed robbers are becoming more sophisticated in their criminal activities, the police have said.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said although the situation regarding armed robbery cases is now under control following massive operations by police crack teams, security companies should not relax but review their operations.

In recent months, the police arrested several armed robbers, some of them during shootouts, as well as recovered large sums of money, weapons, and other valuable items.

“Remember we said the issue of training in all security companies has to be looked into. The way cash-in-transit activities are conducted needs to be reviewed,” said Ass Comm Nyathi.

“I am happy to inform you that it’s work in progress and all is being done under the coordination of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.”

He applauded members of the public and the corporate world for complementing the efforts of the police in the fight against crime.

“We have some corporates coming on board to say we want to join the police in the fight against armed robbery cases. Some of the cases are before the courts while some criminals have been convicted and its work in progress,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He added that members of the public also contributed immensely in supplying information that led to the bust of armed robbery syndicates.

“Some of the syndicates are a combination of people from Bulawayo, Gweru, Harare, and Beitbridge who are working together with criminals who commit crimes and cross into neighboring countries and come back to pounce again,” he said.

-New Ziana