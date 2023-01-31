Security guard (65) jumps to his death from rooftop

31 Jan, 2023 - 11:01 0 Views
0 Comments
Security guard (65) jumps to his death from rooftop

The Chronicle

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A ZISCOSTEEL security guard died on the spot after jumping off the top of a building in a suspected case of suicide.

Michael Mangachena (65) of Torwood in Redcliff reportedly sustained multiple fractures on the head and legs.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident was under investigation.

“Police are investigating a suspected case of suicide involving a 65-year-old man who is believed to have jumped from the top of a building in Redcliff. The incident happened on 27 January 2023 at around 430PM,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Mangachena did not communicate with anyone on the reasons why he could have made the decision.

“On the day he commenced his security guard duties at Ziscosteel. He conducted security checks at the premises at around 430PM. He then climbed to the top of a building and jumped to the ground and he died instantly,” said Insp Mahoko.

He urged members of the public to seek counselling instead of taking their own lives.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting