Security guard (65) jumps to his death from rooftop

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A ZISCOSTEEL security guard died on the spot after jumping off the top of a building in a suspected case of suicide.

Michael Mangachena (65) of Torwood in Redcliff reportedly sustained multiple fractures on the head and legs.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the incident was under investigation.

“Police are investigating a suspected case of suicide involving a 65-year-old man who is believed to have jumped from the top of a building in Redcliff. The incident happened on 27 January 2023 at around 430PM,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Mangachena did not communicate with anyone on the reasons why he could have made the decision.

“On the day he commenced his security guard duties at Ziscosteel. He conducted security checks at the premises at around 430PM. He then climbed to the top of a building and jumped to the ground and he died instantly,” said Insp Mahoko.

He urged members of the public to seek counselling instead of taking their own lives.