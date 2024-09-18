Security guard attacks bank staff and steals more than US$134 000

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a stunning betrayal of trust, a seasoned security guard is now on the run after allegedly unleashing a vicious attack on five bank staff members, escaping with a massive US$134 000 and R32 800 in cash.

The police in a statement on X, said they are looking for information which may lead to the arrest of Samson Mahohoma a security guard who was on duty and robbed a bank in Sanyati, Mashonaland West on 14 September 2024 around 1330hrs.