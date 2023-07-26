Security guard found dead, with deep cut

Security guard found dead, with deep cut

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A security guard was found dead with a cut on his head.

Chamunorwa Charuma (40) was found dead on 24 July 2023 in the business premise in Musasa.

The case is still under investigation. Taking to twitter police said: “Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which a security guard, Chamunorwa Charuma (40) was found dead with a cut on the head at a business premise in Masasa on 24/07/23.  Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.

