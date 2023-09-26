Security guard found dead with deformed check
Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer
A SECURITY guard was found dead with a deformed cheek and his hands and legs were tied with a rope.
In a statement on X (Twitter), police said:” Juda Karambwe’s body was found on Sunday at a church headquarters at Karambwe Village, Chipuriro.”
“Meanwhile, Police in Guruve is investigating a case of murder in which a security guard, Juda Karambwe was found dead, with a deformed cheek, at a church’s headquarters at Karambwe Village, Chipuriro on 24/09/23.
The victim’s hands and legs were tied with a rope,” reads the statement.
Comments