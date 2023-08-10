Security guard goes on shoplifting spree

Laurel Murangaridzirayi, [email protected]

A-57-YEAR-OLD security guard from Bulawayo allegedly went on shoplifting spree at TM Pick and Pay Ascot in Bulawayo, where he was employed to keep thieves away.

Cassian Vherumu of Killarney appeared before the Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Nomalanga Maphosa facing 10 counts of theft totaling ZWL$ 476 000. He was remanded in custody to 10 August.

TM Pick and Pay Supermarkets was represented by Elias Themba, an employee at the company at the Customer Services Desk.

Vherumu pleaded guilty to all charges but denied the last charge as he claimed he took only $2 instead of the $47 which was mentioned in court.

Prosecuting, Mr Joseph Rugari said on the first count, on the February 10 at Pick and Pay Ascot the accused took two cases containing 20 cigarettes and vanished into thin air.

The next day, Vherumu repeated his unlawful act and took two more boxes of cigarettes and went away without the consent of the company, which was illegal.

The daily routines then cascaded into a habit as he continuously raided the company without remorse.

“on count 1 on the 10th of July the accused person took 2×20 cigarettes packs of which is illegal, on count 2, on the 11th of July 2023 the accused persons took two boxes of cigarettes again and the same on count 3 and count 4 which shows the accused person acted unlawfully,” he said.

“On the 19th of July 2023 Vherumu unlawfully took property namely 4×20 packs of cigarettes and put them in his pocket knowing that Pick and Pay was entitled to them, the accused acted unlawfully. He acted in the same manner up to count 8,” he added.

The court heard that Vherumu, realising that he had deprived the company of a number of recognizable packs of cigarettes, the accused resorted to stealing money which had a bigger value than the cigarettes.

“On the 9th count, the accused person on the 24th of July, took US$25 which belonged to Moreblessing Manatsa which was left in a wallet on a cabinet which was shown by CCTV cameras and was later recovered. On the 10th count, Vherumu took US$ 47 from a wallet of the complainant which was left on the cabinet and was captured by CCTV and all was recovered,” said Mr. Rugari.

After he was discovered by the supermarket officials on the CCTV the accused person was handed over to the police.