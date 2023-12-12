Security guard killed in cold blood

Midlands Bureau

A 49-YEAR-OLD security guard was allegedly killed by unknown assailants while manning a booster in Mkoba 12 suburb in Gweru on Monday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident.

” Police are investigating the death of a 49- year- old male security guard who was killed in cold blood by unknown assailants while on duty in Mkoba 12. The body was discovered by a passerby on Tuesday at around 5AM,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said on Sunday the now deceased Charles Bechu of Woodlands phase 2, a security guard at Seasec Security Company, was on night duty guarding a telecommunications booster at Mkoba 12, Gweru when he met his fate.

“The following morning around 5AM his body was found lying on the ground by a passerby.

“A report was made at ZRP Nehanda who attended the scene. The body was found in a pool of blood with a deep stab wound on the left shoulder, a few metres away from the booster,” he said.

Insp Mahoko said Investigations indicate that the victim screamed for help during the night at around 3AM but could not get help.

“The body was taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital mortuary.

Police is appealing for any information that may give us full circumstances of the case and also lead to the arrest of the culprits,” he said