Security guard nabs armed robber

Online Reporter

A security guard came to the rescue of a man who had just been robbed at knife point of his cellphone, apprehending one of the two robbers.

In a statement, National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the 23 year old man from Filabusi, Willard Ncube was arraigned before the Victoria Falls Magistrates’ Court facing robbery charges.

“On the 27th of April 2024 the complainant and her friend were walking along Fox road in Victoria Falls when they were approached by the accused and Philani Moyo, his accomplice who is still at large. Philani produced a knife and demanded the complainant’s cellphone. The complainant dropped the phone and it was picked by the accused person before they both ran away. The complainant screamed and the accused person was apprehended by a security guard. The matter was reported to the Police leading to the accused person’s arrest,” said the NPAZ.

Ncube the NPAZ said, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment of which two months were suspended on condition of good behavior.

A further two months was suspended on condition that he pays restitution to the complainant. He will serve 8 months effectively,” said the NPAZ.