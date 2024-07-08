Security guard shoots wife dead in Bulawayo, goes on the run

Online Writer

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – 2024-07-08

In a tragic incident, police are searching for Oscar Khumalo, a security guard, who is suspected of Killing his wife, Khangelani Nkiwane, on July 7, 2024. According to the police statement, the couple were in their room when they got into an argument over an unknown issue, resulting in Khumalo threatening to kill his wife.

The 38-year-old victim ran to hide in their landlord’s bedroom, but Khumalo followed her, armed with a pistol he had taken from his workplace. The landlord locked the bedroom door, but Khumalo managed to break the window and shot his wife in the back and hand.

Nkiwane was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital but unfortunately passed away on July 8, 2024.

The police have expressed regret over the “abuse of service firearms” and the loss of life due to the failure of the husband to handle the situation in a better manner.

Authorities are urging the public, especially men, to find constructive ways to resolve conflicts rather than resorting to violence. The Bulawayo Police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube has appealed for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, who remains at large.