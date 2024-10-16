Security guard sodomises 3 men after offering the accommodation at his workplace

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A 49-YEAR-OLD security guard from Hwange, allegedly sodomised three men on different occasions, after offering them a temporary place of accommodation at his work place.

The accused person has since been arraigned before the courts facing four counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The man who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims appeared before a Hwange magistrate who remanded him in custody to 25 October.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old complainant who had been offered accommodation by the accused, described a harrowing experience where he was subjected to non-consensual anal intercourse while asleep in the accused person’s bedroom.

The victim’s trust was shattered as he awoke to find himself violated by the very person who had extended a helping hand.

In a statement, the national Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the accused person offered him accommodation at his house, only to commit an egregiously act on the following night.

“The accused person and the complainant were asleep in the accused person’s bedroom when the accused person had anal sexual intercourse with the complainant, without his consent.”

Despite attempts to protect himself by wearing tight-fitting clothes, the accused person allegedly struck again, leaving the victim traumatized and fearing for his safety.

Tragically, this pattern of abuse repeated itself, with two more male colleagues, aged 19 and 18, falling victim to the accused person’s depraved actions on separate occasions in August 2024.

The accused remains in custody pending further legal proceedings, with a remand date set for 25 October.

The National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its dedication to prosecuting cases of sexual assault with the utmost seriousness and diligence.