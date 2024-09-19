Security guard steals US$3 300 blows it in one go on betting- Sentenced to 24 months in prison

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A-29-Year-Old man has been handed a 24-month prison sentence for an elaborate scheme that involved embezzling funds from his employer and defrauding tenants at a flea market.

Mkhululi Ncube stole US$3 300 from his employer after hoodwinking tenants into paying rentals to him, before converting the money to his own use and blew it all at a betting arena.

Ncube, from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo initially appeared in court last Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to the charges before being remanded in custody to Monday for sentencing.

Ncube appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Beverly Madzikatire, while Mrs Tsungai Charmaine Mutapi-Saunyama presented the case for the State.

She told the court that Ncube collected the rentals from tenants operating at Fiff Mall situated along Lobengula Street and Leopold Takawira and 8th Avenue on 1 to 11 September this year.

Mrs Mutapi-Saunyama said when Ncube was confronted by the complainant – Mr Nkosiyabo Sibanda, he failed to account for money.

“The complainant discovered the offence when he wanted to collect rentals from tenants who stated that they paid to accused person. The accused person failed to give a satisfactory explanation,” Mrs Mutapi-Saunyama said.

In his defence Ncube told the court that he took the money with the hope of doubling it from betting.

“I thought I would realise some wins from betting and then return the money but unfortunately I lost it all,” he said.