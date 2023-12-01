Security services sector gets $8,6 trillion budget allocation

Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Professor Mthuli Ncube arrives at the Parliament Building in Mt Hampden to present the 2024 National Budget yesterday

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

THE country’s security services got a lion’s share in the 2024 National Budget when Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube allocated the sector $8,6 trillion.

Presenting the $58,2 trillion 2024 National Budget at the New Parliament Building in Hampden, Harare yesterday, Professor Ncube said the security service sector is key to national economic development and protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

The allocation covers the Ministry of Defence, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service, as well as Special Services.

The budget was presented under the theme: Consolidating Economic Transformation.

“The security forces play an important role in protecting the country’s territorial integrity, national interest, and sovereignty over land and air space, against both internal and external aggression. “Peace is key to economic development,” said Prof Ncube.

“Therefore, an amount of $8,6 trillion has been allocated towards the security cluster to meet their remuneration, food rations, operational equipment and the necessary infrastructure for the security forces play an important role of protecting the country’s territorial integrity, national interest and sovereignty over land and air space, against both internal and external aggression.”

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education was allocated $8 trillion which will be channelled towards the teaching and learning materials, and teacher capacitation at primary and secondary education level.

Prof Ncube allocated $2,4 trillion to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development to support a knowledge-driven economy through Education 5.0.

He allocated $6,3 trillion to the Ministry of Health and Child Care while the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development got $4,3 trillion to spearhead the implementation of the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy.

For the provision of social protection net, Prof Ncube allocated $2.4 trillion to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare while $1,1 trillion was allocated to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development was allocated $1,2 trillion to facilitate the rehabilitation and construction of transport infrastructure such as roads, ports of entry, and airports, as well as the turnaround of the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

Treasury allocated $608,3 billion towards the development of water and sanitation infrastructure including the construction of dams.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade got $130,5 billion for the manufacturing sector and the money is expected to drive the sector through stabilizing the exchange rate and electricity supply.

Treasury allocated $132,7 billion to the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development and the money will be used to implement the legislative and administrative reforms that provides a conducive environment for mining and beneficiation.

Prof Ncube allocated $71,1 billion to the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and the money is expected to market Zimbabwe as the destination of choice.

He said the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife will be allocated $135,5 billion as Government recognises the importance of conserving the environment while addressing unsustainable exploitation of our natural resources.

The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities was allocated $353 billion while the Ministry of Energy and Power Development got $90,1 billion to facilitate investments in energy generation, enhancing the transmission and distribution network, as well as sustaining the rural electrification programme.

Prof Ncube allocated $185,3 billion to the Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services to promote a digital economy.

He allocated $43 billion towards the Ministry of Skills Audit and Development to undertake a national skills audit that seeks to identify existing human capital gaps that need to be addressed.

Prof Ncube allocated $136,2 billion towards the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture to drive the development of sports, recreation and cultural activities including the rehabilitation of major stadia.

The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training was allocated $210,2 billion for supporting youths’ development and empowerment programmes including addressing drugs and substance abuse.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development was allocated $188,1 billion

