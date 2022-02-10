SECZ appoints Dzangare as acting CEO

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) has appointed Mr Gerald Dzangare as acting chief executive officer with effect from February 1, 2022.

This follows the stepping down of Mr Tafadzwa Chinamo whose 10-year term as the commission’s chief executive officer ended on January 31, 2022.

“The SECZ board is also pleased to inform capital markets and all stakeholders that with effect from 1 February 2022, Gerald Dzangare the head of finance, has been appointed acting chief executive officer until a substantive chief executive officer is appointed.

“Gerald has been with SECZ from its inception and has unwaveringly contributed to the development of SECZ to get to where it is today,” said the commission’s acting board chairperson Mrs Ethel Chitanda in a statement.

SECZ is a statutory body that was established in 2008 in terms of Section 3 of the Securities and Exchange Act (Chapter 24:25), to regulate capital markets.

The regulatory body said it was grateful for Mr Chinamo’s contribution towards its modernisation and automation.

“We are grateful for his decade-long contribution to the capital markets regulator, where modernisation and automation were prioritised as well as market-wide adoption of modern infrastructure, which led to growing participation by retail investors using Internet connected devices and mobile phones.

“Various capital market products were introduced over those years.

“During his tenure the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange was established as a new market player,” she said.

