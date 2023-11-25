  • Today Sat, 25 Nov 2023

SEE LINE UP: Bulawayo Chiefs vs Manica Diamonds

Online writer

It’s the last game of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Luveve Stadium where Bulawayo Chiefs is hosting Manica Diamonds.

The two teams’ line up as follows:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

T Chinoviringa, P Shoko, R Muduviwa, F Moyo, M Hativagone, D Phiri, M Gasela, M Msebe, O Chirinda, F Matare, B Veremu.

Manica Diamonds:

G Chitsuma (gk), L Masibhera, F Banda, T Chisi, K Gwao, T Mavhunga, B Amidu, T Chamboka, M Tapera, P Mtasa, F Binzi.

