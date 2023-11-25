SEE LINE UP: Bulawayo Chiefs vs Manica Diamonds

It’s the last game of the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Luveve Stadium where Bulawayo Chiefs is hosting Manica Diamonds.

The two teams’ line up as follows:

Bulawayo Chiefs:

T Chinoviringa, P Shoko, R Muduviwa, F Moyo, M Hativagone, D Phiri, M Gasela, M Msebe, O Chirinda, F Matare, B Veremu.

Manica Diamonds:

G Chitsuma (gk), L Masibhera, F Banda, T Chisi, K Gwao, T Mavhunga, B Amidu, T Chamboka, M Tapera, P Mtasa, F Binzi.