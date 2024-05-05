  • Today Sun, 05 May 2024

See Lineups : Arenel Movers VS Highlanders Arenel and Bosso players observe a minute of silence for the late Arenel Movers vice chairperson and Highlanders benefactor Bheka “Mahii” Sibanda

It’s derby day in Bulawayo! Arenel Movers host Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium.

Team News: 
Raphael Pitisi gets another start while Ariel Sibanda sits out.
Aron Ngwenya returns to the starting XI for Arenel.

Arenel Movers:
Aron Ngwenya (gk), Kudzaishe Dzingwe, Brian Jaravaza, Authur Ndlovu, Polite Mwenda, Grant Chingwenhese, Chilumbyo Munkuli, Zibusiso Dambo, Timothy January, Chrispen Machisi, Brion Ngwenya.

Highlanders: 
Raphael Pitisi (gk), Devine Mhindirira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mckinnon Mushore, Prince Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Archford  Faira, Mvelo Khoza, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube

 

 

 

