SEE LINEUPS: Black Rhinos vs Sheasham FC

Online Writer

Its match day 33 at Bata Stadium in Gweru

Teams

BLACK RHINOS: Lenon Gonese, Chelsea Nyakope, Gift Saunyama, Allen Gahadzikwa, Daren Mutimuzunze, Garikai Dematsika, Kuda Nyakudanga, Valentine Katsande, Lot Chiwunga, Evans Katema.

SHEASHAM: Elton Sibanda, Collin Kwaramba, Physiwell Madhazi, Liberty Masveure, William Stima, David Mangesi, Leonard Jani, Roy Useni, Thubelihle Jubane, Polyester Shoko, Tafadzwa Marira

Both teams desperately need to win and retain their hopes of surviving relegation.

Sheasham FC have 35 points while Black Rhinos have 32 points. A win for Sheasham FC will see them inch towards safety.

A defeat will end Black Rhinos’ PSL fairytale in the league.