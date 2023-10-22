  • Today Sun, 22 Oct 2023

See lineups: Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Highlanders FC

See lineups: Bulawayo Chiefs FC vs Highlanders FC

Sports Reporter 

 

Here are the team lineups:

Bulawayo Chiefs
K Dube, B Nyahunzvi, M Msebe, O Chirinda, N Ncube, P Shoko, D Phiri, M Gasela, B Veremu, F Moyo, M Hativagone.

Highlanders
A Sibanda, M Chigumira, R Kutsanzira, R Lunga, M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi, M Ndlovu, W Navaya, M Ncube

You Might Also Like

/

Comments