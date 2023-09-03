Uncategorised

See lineups: Caps United vs Black Rhinos

03 Sep, 2023 - 15:09 0 Views
0 Comments
See lineups: Caps United vs Black Rhinos

The Chronicle

Caps United entertain Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium in Gweru

Caps United are the home team

Caps United
Tonderai Mateyaunga, Godknows Murwira, Innocent Zambezi, Hastings Chapusha, Lincoln Mangayira, Blessing Sarupinda, Joseph Tulani, Phineas Bamusi, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo, Courage Sithole

Black Rhinos

Lenon Gonese, Chelsea Nyakope, Gift Saunyama, Tatenda Mchisa, Daren Mutumuzunze, Nkosi Mhlanga, Pride Mukombwe, Allen Gahadzikwa, Evans Katema, Lot Chiwunga, Garikai Dematsika, kuda Nyakudanga, Panashe Chirimanyemba, Valentine Katsande, Brian Mukucha, Sylon Chikwerengwe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting