See lineups: CAPS United vs Chicken Inn
Sports Reporter
CAPS UNITED XI
T Mateyaunga, G Murwira, I Zambezi, K Madzongwe, L Mangayira, D Chafa, J Tulani, I Nyoni, J Daka, R Chinyengetere, W Manondo
CHICKEN INN XI
D Bernard, M Hwata, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, G Mutungamiri, L Lunga, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, O Malajila
-
Sports Reporter Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Marvelous Chigumba, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Ray Lunga, McKinnon Mushore, Andrew Mbeba, Elsharmar Farasi, Mason Mushore, Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube, Subs: Andrew Tandi, Rahman Kutsanzira, Calvin Chigonero, Brighton Manhire, Prince Ndlovu, Raphael Pitisi, Gillian Nyathi, Washington Navaya Yadah: Marshal Kakarinda, Prosper Kafelapanjila, King Nadolo, Clive Mandivei, Brian Kadamanja, Marvelous Faranando, […]
-
Thupeyo Muleya, [email protected] THE Department of Immigration’s regional compliance and enforcement unit has in the last seven days rounded up 567 suspected criminals at Beitbridge Border Post as it intensifies its crackdown on irregular migration among other crimes between Zimbabwe and South Africa. The move is meant to curtail criminal activities, among them border jumping, touting, […]
-
Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter A TEACHER cum environmentalist from Victoria Falls has started a fundraising solo walk from Victoria Falls to Matopo National Park in Matabeleland South to raise awareness on climate change effects as well as raise funds for conservation. Mr Nqobile Mkwananzi started the More Knowledge With Action (MKWA) initiative to raise awareness on […]
Comments