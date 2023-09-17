  • Today Sun, 17 Sep 2023

See lineups: CAPS United vs Chicken Inn

Sports Reporter

CAPS UNITED XI

T Mateyaunga, G Murwira, I Zambezi, K Madzongwe, L Mangayira, D Chafa, J Tulani, I Nyoni, J Daka, R Chinyengetere, W Manondo

CHICKEN INN XI

D Bernard, M Hwata, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, G Mutungamiri, L Lunga, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, O Malajila

