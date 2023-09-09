See lineups Chicken Inn vs Bulawayo Chiefs
Chicken Inn vs Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium
Teams
Chicken Inn:
D Bernard (gk), M Hwata, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, G Mutungamiri, L Lunga, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, O Malajila
Bulawayo Chiefs:
K Dube (gk), K Sibanda, N Gama, M Msebe, A Ncube, M Mkolo, D Phiri, M Gasela, F Moyo, M Hativagoni, F Matare
