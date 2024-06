See Lineups : Chicken Inn vs Herentals

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected] THE Gwanda Local Peace Committee (LPC) has engaged stakeholders from the mining town over sprouting brothels and uncensored activities of sex workers which are negatively impacting on youngsters. In an interview after an engagement meeting, Reverend Sipho Mhizha who is the leader of the Gwanda Brethren in Christ Church and peace ambassador […]