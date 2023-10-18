  • Today Wed, 18 Oct 2023

See lineups: Chicken Inn vs ZPC Kariba

Sports Reporter

It’s a Week 28 fixture between Chicken Inn and ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium

 Teams

Chicken Inn:

D Bernard, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, T Kutinyu, I Mabunu, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, B Muza, X Ndlovu

ZPC Kariba:

T Chilenga, B Mutukure, I Nekati, J Sibanda, M Diro, R Manuvire, F Shoko, C Muleya, N Chipunza,  T Pio, L Murape

