See lineups: Chicken Inn vs ZPC Kariba
Sports Reporter
It’s a Week 28 fixture between Chicken Inn and ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium
Teams
Chicken Inn:
D Bernard, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, T Kutinyu, I Mabunu, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, B Muza, X Ndlovu
ZPC Kariba:
T Chilenga, B Mutukure, I Nekati, J Sibanda, M Diro, R Manuvire, F Shoko, C Muleya, N Chipunza, T Pio, L Murape
