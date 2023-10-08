See lineups: Dynamos vs Herentals
Dynamos: P. Tafiremutsa, E. Jalai, E. Moyo, K. Moyo, F. Makarati, T. Shandirwa, J. Makunike, I. Sadiki, E. Ziocha, N. Chintuli.
Herentals: N. Antonio, C. Nyatondo, M. Chimedza, K. Chitavire, G. Mukambi, A. Maliselo, Z. Ruguchu, E. Mhungu, D. Marowa, T. Benza, B. Phiri
