See lineups: FC Platinum v Dynamos
Online writer
Line ups
FC Platinum
W Magalane, G Mbweti, N Chinyerere, L Mhlanga, M Ngwenya, R Pavari, J Mutudza, H Magaya, T Ngwenya, J Selemani
Dynamos
P Tafiremutrsa, E Jalai, E Moyo, K Moyo, F Makarati, J Makunike A Musiyiwa, I Sadiki, N Chintuli, K Madera, E Ziocha
