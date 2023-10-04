  • Today Wed, 04 Oct 2023

See lineups: Herentals FC vs Chicken Inn FC

See lineups: Herentals FC vs Chicken Inn FC National Sports Stadium

Sports Reporter

Herentals FC

N Antonio, C Nyatondo, M Chimedza, K Chitavire ,I Benza, T Jim, P Chota, T Benza, B Phiri, W Kapumha, D Marowa

Chicken Inn FC

D Bernard, M Hwata, M Charamba, M Bhebhe, R Hachiro, N Ketala, G Mutungamiri, L Lunga, S Mhlanga, X Ndlovu, G Majika

You Might Also Like

/

Comments