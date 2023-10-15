See lineups: Highlanders vs Cranborne Bullets
Sports Reporter
The teams line up as follows:
Highlanders:
A Sibanda, M Chigumira, R Kutsanzira, C Chigonero, R Lunga, M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi, M Ndlovu, M Ncube
Cranborne Bullets:
V Jabangwe, X Janatana, N Gurende, M Mushangwe, N Kupara, E Zinyama, M Madzuku, A Ngwena, B Muzondiwa, W Taderera, T Meke.
