See lineups: Highlanders vs Dynamos

Highlanders play host to Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in the 2024 Castle Larger Premier Soccer League season opener.

Team News

Ariel Sibanda who has been battling with injury retains his place in goal for Highlanders.

Brighton Ncube and Reason Sibanda make their debuts for the Bulawayo giants.

The major absentee for Dynamos is Tanaka Shandirwa who is not in the match day squad.

New signings Alexander Mandinyenya, Fredrick Botchway and Nomore Chinyerere are in the starting lineup which also has returning midfielder Valentine Kadonvzo.

Highlanders:

Ariel Sibanda (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mason Mushore, Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Peter Muduhwa, Reason Sibanda, Archford Faira, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube

Dynamos:

Prince Tafiremutsa (gk), Temptation Chiwunga, Donald Dzvinyai, Donald Mudadi, Kevin Moyo, Nomore Chinyerere, Emmanuel Jalai, Valentine Kandonzvo, Fredrick Botchway, Issa Sadiki, Alexander Mandinyenya

Let’s hope for a cracker!